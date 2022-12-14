Cole-Hamilton: NHS dentistry has been abandoned

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today accused the SNP of "abandoning" NHS dentistry, as new figures showed that both the number of examinations and the total number of claims made by dentists for conducting NHS work are still far below pre-pandemic levels.

New dental statistics published today by Public Health Scotland reveal that:

239,774 NHS dental examinationswere paid in October 2022. This represents a drop of 24% from the 317,925 examinations paid in January 2020.

323,896 dental claims were made in October 2022, which is a 38% decrease on the 525,848 claims made in January 2020.

Dental claims are submitted by NHS dentists for activity monitoring or to claim payment for treatments and associated fees, such as issuing a prescription or orthodontic interim payments.

In October, the Scottish Liberal Democrats uncovered through freedom of information requests that there are 400 fewer dentists offering NHS treatment now compared to pre-pandemic. It was also uncovered that the Dental Advisory Group announced in March still doesn’t have any members and still hasn’t met.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The SNP are abandoning NHS dentistry. They have distracted themselves with plans to break up the UK, leaving thousands of Scots in pain in the process.

“Ministerial disinterest and inaction have allowed this problem to fester. Shockingly my party’s research has revealed that that 1 in 5 people of those unable to get a dental appointment are turning to DIY dentistry.

“My party and I are now calling for a rewrite of the NHS Recovery Plan so that dentists are properly recognised, for the advisory group announced in March to finally be established and for the reform of the funding structure so that dentists can return to taking on NHS patients"