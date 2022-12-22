Yousaf must get his hand in his pocket to prevent nursing strike

Responding to RCN Scotland members rejecting a revised NHS pay offer, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Just a week ago, the SNP's new Westminster leader was urging the Prime Minister to follow Scotland's lead and settle with unions over a new pay deal. It's time for the Health Secretary to follow his advice.

"Nurses have gone above and beyond in recent years to keep all of us safe. They need a proper pay deal, better working conditions and safe staffing levels.

"Scottish ministers clapped for our NHS, now they need to get their hands in their pockets."