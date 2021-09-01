Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Young people's mental health services a shadow of what they should be

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to Audit Scotland's blog on mental health services for children and young people, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have championed the cause of Scotland's mental health for years now because we recognised that even before the pandemic services were a shadow of what they should be.

"This blog shows that since Audit Scotland last reviewed these services, the number of young people waiting more than a year has trebled. That's an indictment of SNP ministers who continue to treat mental health as a second-class service.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats secured significant additional funding in the most recent budget. This should be the first step in a long journey to rebuild these crucial services."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies