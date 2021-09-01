Young people's mental health services a shadow of what they should be

Responding to Audit Scotland's blog on mental health services for children and young people, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have championed the cause of Scotland's mental health for years now because we recognised that even before the pandemic services were a shadow of what they should be.

"This blog shows that since Audit Scotland last reviewed these services, the number of young people waiting more than a year has trebled. That's an indictment of SNP ministers who continue to treat mental health as a second-class service.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats secured significant additional funding in the most recent budget. This should be the first step in a long journey to rebuild these crucial services."