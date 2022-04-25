Worst ever figures for criminal justice cases completed in six months

Responding to the latest criminal justice monitoring data, which shows the worst ever figures for the proportion of cases going from caution to verdict within 26 weeks, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur said:

"These figures will mean more sleepless nights for victims of crime.

"The pandemic has had an enormously disruptive impact on our justice system. But this is much worse than it needed to be because a backlog was building for years before the pandemic struck.

"Long delays mean that memories fade and victims lose faith, making it harder to ensure that justice is done.

"Both the police and the courts system are being undermined by a Scottish Government which refuses to get serious about the problem."