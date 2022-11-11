Worst ever A&E wait times show lack of SNP focus

Following new statistics showing only 63.1% of patients were seen within 4 hours in A&E departments, a new low, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has criticised the SNP-Green government's lack of focus on the crisis.

Only 42.7% were seen in 4 hours in NHS Forth Valley, only 49.1% in NHS Lanarkshire and only 60.2% in NHS Fife.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that long waits have contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths in 2022.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Another week, another record low recorded in our A&E departments. More people waiting in A&E departments means more avoidable deaths, it really is as simple as that.

"The danger this presents for patients and staff alike shows an unforgiveable lack of focus on the part of our SNP/Green government.

"The Health Secretary must drop his opposition to an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care. He must also adopt the solutions the Scottish Lib Dems have been proposing for months on end: a Burnout Prevention Strategy to protect staff and a Health and Social Care Staff Assembly to put their expertise at the heart of the response to this crisis.”