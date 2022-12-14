Worst cancer waiting times on record for fourth quarter in a row

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has called on the Health Secretary to “stop failing patients” and take action now, after figures published today show that cancer waiting times have dropped to the worst on record.

Just 74.7% of referrals started treatment within 62 days, a decrease from 76.3% in the previous quarter and the worst performance against the target since 2012. The target was not met by any NHS health boards.



Mr Cole-Hamilton said:



“I am dismayed that once again we ae seeing the worst cancer times on record. We all know that early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to survival. The Cabinet Secretary needs to stop failing patients, their families and staff by taking action now.



“To not do so would be unacceptable.



"The Scottish Government needs to urgently get a grip of cancer care and treatment and replace its failed Recovery Strategy. It is frightening to think what has to happen before they realise this.”