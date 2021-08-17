Worst A&E statistics show NHS is “on its knees”

New statistics published today show that more people than ever are waiting more than four hours to be seen and processed in Scotland’s A&E departments.

Public Health Scotland data shows that during the week ending 08 August 2021, 6,005 people waited more than four hours to be processed after attending A&E. This is an increase of more than 500 people compared to the week before, and means only 76.5% of patients attending were seen within four hours.

This is the lowest percentage since this publication began in February 2015.

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Staff are doing their best to cope with the onslaught of Covid pressures and the ever increasing backlog, but let’s be clear. The NHS is on its knees.

“This isn’t new news for the Scottish Government. The pressures have been building for months. But the Health Secretary has been dawdling on an NHS Recovery plan. As these statistics show, every day without a strategy to cope means more people waiting longer, in pain and distress.

“The NHS Recovery Plan needs to be published immediately, and accompanied with an instant funding boost. One way or another, our frontline need more support.”

