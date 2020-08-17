Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Witnesses to harassment probe must be "open and transparent"

Speaking ahead of the Committee exploring the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints taking evidence from Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, committee member Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: 

“A government process that was designed to help victims of bullying and harassment failed utterly and left workers, who had already suffered, exposed and denied natural justice.

"This committee must get to the bottom of a series of events that has cost Scottish taxpayers hundreds of thousands of pounds and left the Scottish Government deeply embarrassed. 

“The committee has already faced challenges over securing documents and statements from persons of interest. That evasiveness does not serve the people of Scotland well. 

“As the committee moves to the next stage, we will expect witnesses to be open and transparent about their role in this saga.” 

