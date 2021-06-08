Wishart welcomes Pride

Shetland’s MSP, Scottish Liberal Democrat Beatrice Wishart, has today welcomed LGBT+ Pride month and reaffirmed her commitment to championing equality for those who identify as LGBT+.

Annually June is celebrated by LGBT+ people and allies across the country and throughout the summer events will take place to celebrate LGBT+ contributions to society.

LGBT+ people are more likely to suffer from poor mental health and crime, as well as being more likely to earn less than their heterosexual counterparts. Scottish Liberal Democrats continue to campaign for LGBT+ equality and for an end to the harmful practice of sexual orientation and gender identity conversion therapy, still legal across the UK.

Ms Wishart said:

“Happy Pride to all celebrating it! It’s a month to celebrate, and also to remember that we must not be complacent about equality. We must continue to strive towards a more equal world, where everyone is able to live their lives to the full.

“Nobody should be or feel disadvantaged because of their sexuality. We also must remember that a month for Pride is important, but we must have 12 months of the year where all people can feel that they can be their authentic self.”

