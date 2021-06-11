Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Wishart urges new Education Secretary to get on top of casual contracts and exams chaos

Responding to today's EIS conference at which members accused the Education Secretary of "passing the buck" for the alternative certification model and General Secretary Larry Flanagan's call to "end the scandal of 1 in 10 teachers on temporary contracts or worse, zero hours supply lists", Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"We can only be grateful for the impossible task teachers have carried out during the pandemic, but any teacher will tell you that long hours and a lack of support has been a problem for years.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats want to immediately see every qualified teacher guaranteed a job to end the casualisation of the workforce and deliver smaller class sizes. It's ludicrous that thousands are on short-term and zero hours contracts.

"Teachers should also be rewarded with a fresh independent review of conditions, careers and workloads. 'McCrone 2' negotiations could secure a transformation, just as the McCrone agreement did twenty years ago thanks to Scottish Liberal Democrats."

On the prospect of SQA reform she added:

"The SNP have fought against reform of the SQA and the result has been two successive years of exam scandals.

"The frustration and anger around exams is palpable. The top-down decision making needs to end and the culture of secrecy needs to go too.

“Teachers should be able to set the direction of the organisations. Children and young people must be involved, listened to and respected. The inspector should be independent. There has to be real reform for the recovery.”.

