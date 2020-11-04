Wishart urges FM to prepare for Christmas reunions

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Beatrice Wishart has this morning warned the Scottish Government not to “repeat the mistakes” of students’ return by failing to prepare for people’s movements at Christmas.

Responding to questioning from Beatrice Wishart about four nations discussions on uniform Christmas restrictions, the First Minister said the devolved nations would “try to reach a common position around Christmas generally” and stated there was a commitment to “try and get as much consistency as we possibly can”.

Beatrice Wishart commented:

“Liberal Democrats warned that students return in September would be the biggest movement of people since lockdown began, but the government was ill prepared.

“Christmas, and the end of the university term, will be the next important moment. We cannot afford to see those mistakes repeated.

“Ministers should demonstrate they’ve learned lessons from past failures with planning and asymptomatic testing.

“People want to be with their families after an extremely difficult year. The Scottish Government must explore every option to make that happen in partnership with ministers in Wales, England and Northern Ireland.”