Wishart: Teachers shouldn't be forced to choose between health and job security

Commenting on the results of the EIS survey published today which shows that less 1/3 of teachers feel safe in schools, Scottish Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP commented:

“Teachers could not be more clear. They are not being made to feel safe in their schools.

“There are legitimate and serious concerns, but so far teachers have been met with blunt dismissal.

"I wrote to the Education Secretary last month to request he imports the framework used in Denmark, where schools have to follow the doctors’ orders on working arrangements. That was ignored, and now the SNP Government is adopting the same response to being defeated at Parliament.

“The Scottish Government need to ensure that there is a Scotland-wide safety net, with a clear option to work from home for the people who need it. Nobody should be forced to choose between their health and their job security.

“The Scottish Government’s failure to acknowledge these concerns risks causing more damage and disruption to the pupils, teachers and parents who have already gone through the mill this year. The Education Secretary needs to listen to what teachers are telling him.”