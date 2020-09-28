Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Wishart: Teachers "just being expected to get on with it"

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the publication by the EIS teaching union of COVID action points, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP commented:

"The Scottish Government needs to redouble efforts to make sure our schools are safe for pupils and teachers.

"Too many feel like the guidance doesn't reflect the realities of teaching, but they are just being expected to get on with it. That isn't right.

"We need to catch up with what some other countries have been doing for months already, for example with testing breakdowns by sector, clear school safety criteria and postcode level virus data to help inform decisions for those who were shielding."

