Wishart: SQA requires "root and branch reform" after grades chaos

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart has today said that the Scottish Qualification Authority needs "root and branch reform" to make it fit for purpose after chief executive Fiona Robertson and director of qualifications Dr Gill Stewart appeared before the Scottish Parliament's education committee today.

Ms Wishart said:

"The chaos of this year's exam results was completely avoidable. The SQA could have chosen to release their moderation methodology months ago and then thousands of children would not have had to undergo emotional turmoil.

"It's clear that the SQA failed to properly engage with teachers and young people. This would have offered an opportunity to rectify some of the injustices young people went on to suffer

"There is no guarantee that we will be able to return to an exam diet like in previous years, nor is it clear that this would be a desirable outcome.

"We cannot have a repeat of this year's chaos. Root and branch reform of the SQA is necessary to win back the trust of teachers, parents and students to ensure that Scotland's exam system is fit for purpose in the future."