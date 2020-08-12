Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Wishart: SQA requires "root and branch reform" after grades chaos

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart has today said that the Scottish Qualification Authority needs "root and branch reform" to make it fit for purpose after chief executive Fiona Robertson and director of qualifications Dr Gill Stewart appeared before the Scottish Parliament's education committee today.

Ms Wishart said:

"The chaos of this year's exam results was completely avoidable. The SQA could have chosen to release their moderation methodology months ago and then thousands of children would not have had to undergo emotional turmoil.

"It's clear that the SQA failed to properly engage with teachers and young people. This would have offered an opportunity to rectify some of the injustices young people went on to suffer

"There is no guarantee that we will be able to return to an exam diet like in previous years, nor is it clear that this would be a desirable outcome.

"We cannot have a repeat of this year's chaos. Root and branch reform of the SQA is necessary to win back the trust of teachers, parents and students to ensure that Scotland's exam system is fit for purpose in the future."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies