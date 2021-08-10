Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Wishart: SQA boss should move on after results day

Responding to young people and students in Scotland receiving their exam results today, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said: 

“I would like to congratulate all of those getting results today for their hard work. The pandemic has had an enormous impact on schooling so everyone deserves a huge amount of credit for the work they have put in.

“Likewise I want to thank all the teachers and school staff, whose professionalism and dedication has kept our school system running in these difficult circumstances."

On the attainment gap and leadership of the SQA, Beatrice Wishart said: 

"Pupils were forced into exams in all but name, sitting as many as 16 assessments in a week, crammed in with little notice. The SQA shifted workloads onto teachers and gave them precious little leeway to recognise that some of their students had missed months of education due to repeated stints in isolation or disruption at home. 

“The fact that the gap between the richest and the poorest has increased again make a mockery of SNP promises to close the attainment gap. The blame for this sits firmly with the government and its education quangos.

“After years of putting their fingers in their ears the Scottish Government eventually conceded that the SQA isn't fit for purpose, but only after Parliament backed the Scottish Liberal Democrats in a vote that piled pressure on ministers.

"With this years' process drawing to a close, and still repeatedly refusing to apologise for last year's debacle, Fiona Robertson should step aside and allow that reform to take place.” 

