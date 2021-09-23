Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Wishart: SNP/Green Government must ditch support for Heathrow

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to this afternoon's statement on Decarbonising Scotland's Transport , Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“The transport minister said twice that demand for aviation must fall if transport is to do its part in meeting Scotland’s climate targets But that is incompatible with this Government's actions and their contract with Heathrow.

“The Scottish Government have repeatedly said that all policies would be reconsidered in light of the climate crisis. The expansion of Heathrow, supported by this government, would result in 600,000 tonnes of extra emissions from aviation just for flights between Heathrow and Scotland. The government can't have it both ways, they must make up their minds. They can either support the expansion of Heathrow or help reduce demand for air travel. 

“The Minister came to the chamber without answers and solutions. The climate emergency is real, it demands real actions.”

ENDS

