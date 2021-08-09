Wishart: Scotland at risk of another exams debacle

Speaking ahead of Scottish school children getting their exam results on Tuesday, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"I am hoping that every pupil gets the results that they deserve but I worry that this will not be the case. The fact that the head of the SQA didn't see fit to apologise for last year's results shambles suggests that few lessons have been learned.

"Pupils were forced into exams in all but name, sitting as many as 40 assessments in 8 weeks, crammed in with little notice. The SQA shifted workloads onto teachers and gave them precious little leeway to recognise that some of their students had missed months of education due to repeated stints in isolation or disruption at home.

"The Scottish Government should be hard at work ensuring that extra support is available for those who have missed out from the lack of in-person teaching. Instead they are plotting how they will spin themselves out of another exams debacle.”

On what should be done next, she added:

"Scotland's young people have suffered immense upheaval over the last 18 months. As schools prepare to go back, we must ensure that extra support is available for those who have missed out from the lack of in-person teaching.

"Scotland still has thousands more teachers who are desperate to help but who are stuck on short-term contracts, zero-hours contracts or don't have any worked lined up at all. In the circumstances no qualified teacher should be unemployed or underemployed. The government has the power to end this with permanent money for permanent positions.”