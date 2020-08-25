Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Wishart: School mask policy has been slow off the ground and confusingly presented

Posted by Media Team

Speaking after the Education Secretary answered questions on the government's new policy to make mask wearing mandatory in Scottish secondary schools from Monday, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart commented: 

"The Education Secretary was slow off the mark with this policy and the reality on the ground has been outpacing his guidance. Schools took the initiative on face coverings between classrooms and on buses before ministers did.  

"As we urged last week, it's the right thing to do to introduce face coverings outside the classroom. Teachers, parents and pupils saw an opportunity to make their school day safer. 

“As well as clearing up the lingering confusion on face coverings, the Education Secretary must now listen to other pleas including those for more staff and space to increase the capacity for social distancing."

