Wishart responds to 2021-22 exams announcement

Responding to the announcement that exams will be planned for the 2021-22 year alongside two contingency arrangements, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“Requiring teachers to simultaneously plan for three separate eventualities may mean yet more workload strains. With some teachers still without jobs, the Scottish Government must make more permanent jobs available to help ease those burdens.

“While an announcement at this point in time is welcome, it will be difficult for teachers, pupils and parents to have faith in these plans when the system continues to be presided over by the same people who caused such disruption and upset both this year and last.

“The lack of accountability at the top chipped away at the little trust that was left. The SQA needs to be reformed for the recovery, and that includes reconsidering who is in charge.”

ENDS