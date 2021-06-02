Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Wishart: 'Nightmare' means no excuses left for dodging SQA overhaul

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the latest statement on exams, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP commented:

"There is stress, uncertainty, and assessment after assessment with no study leave. Pupils have told me they've got 16 assessments this week and it's a nightmare for teachers too.

"Liberal Democrats have called for the reform of the SQA for years. There are no excuses left.

"The Education Secretary says this is a naturally stressful time. But the mismanagement of this year's exams has increased stress levels, and pupils need extra support to help with that extra anxiety."

