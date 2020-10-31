Wishart: Long mental health waits disrupting children's education

Responding to new Reform Scotland research showing 8,542 pupils had less than 50% attendance in 2018/19, and that pupils struggling to access mental health support can result in "a great deal of missed time", Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP commented:

"On the SNP's watch thousands of children have waited over a year for the mental health treatment they need. These long waits are disruptive and have a devastating effect on their readiness to learn. Waiting over a year for help feels like a lifetime for them and their families.

"Children in desperate situations were at the back of one of the longest queues around even before the pandemic struck. Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to call for the workforce to be seriously and urgently expanded so waits can be cut from over 12 months to just weeks, getting children the support they need to get on in life."