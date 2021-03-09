Wishart led historic debate on raising starting age for formal schooling

Scottish Liberal Democrats education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP has today led the first parliamentary debate on raising the starting age for formal schooling.

It is part of the party’s long-term plan to make Scottish education the best again. It followed on from Willie Rennie setting out at the weekend steps that Scottish Liberal Democrats would take in time for August to help education bounce back, including guaranteeing a job for every trained teacher to cut class sizes and provide more support.

Ms Wishart said:

“This is about transforming how children learn in what is currently P1 and P2. Early years are best grounded in play, on developing skills and using the outdoors to develop curiosity and confidence, which are crucial to development of physical and mental health.

“By learning together through play children develop the skills needed for trickier tasks and are better prepared to shine in areas like literacy and numeracy. If you start a child on those tasks before their brains are developed enough then they fall behind others in their class who were ready. They lose confidence and it has lasting impacts.

"The best way to close the attainment gap is not to open it in the first place.

"PISA comparisons consistently show that countries with later starting ages perform better. Children only start school once. It’s so important that we get this right for them.”

Sue Palmer, Chair of Upstart Scotland commented:

“We at Upstart are delighted that the Scottish Liberal Democrats will be supporting a kindergarten stage for three- to seven-year-olds in their election manifesto. All the evidence shows that introducing relationship-centred, play-based education for this age-group (with the emphasis on outdoor learning) is the single most effective step Scotland can take to achieve excellence and equity in education, as well as the long-term health and well-being of our children.

"Psychologists have now linked the horrifying rise in mental health problems among children and young people to the decline of active, outdoor, social play, especially in the early years. Health and wellbeing must therefore be the first consideration for the under-sevens. Any child showing an interest in literacy, maths, etc. would of course be encouraged and supported during a kindergarten stage. But there is no reason why formal teaching of these subjects should begin at five, and much evidence that it is damaging for some children.’

