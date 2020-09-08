Wishart: Government must not let outdoor education centres close for good

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today called on the Scottish Government to reverse their decision not to offer financial support to the residential outdoor education sector.

The Deputy First Minister confirmed that no funding would be made available to providers, despite warnings that centres are in danger of closing down for good.

Scottish Outdoor Education Centres have been told that the Education Secretary is “unable to agree financial support for the sector given continued pressure on Scottish Government budgets.”

Commenting, Ms Wishart said:

“These centres cannot be allowed to close for good. Outdoor education is hugely valuable way for children and young people to learn and interact with the natural environment. It’s great for mental health, and engaging pupils.

“With young people being cooped up inside so much over the last six months, having somewhere to go to get outside with classmates and friends will be sorely needed. The decision not to offer lifeline support so residential outdoor education centres are ready to re-open is entirely short-sighted.

"These are the trips and experiences that many remember for years. The government must help them to prepare for the moment when they can fully resume their work safely.”