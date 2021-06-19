Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Wishart: Expand pupil premium and teacher job guarantee to tackle attainment

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Scottish Government's announcement of funding to tackle the attainment gap, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"This cannot disguise the fact that despite the First Minister’s promise to close the attainment gap between richer and poorer pupils, it has barely budged since she took office. Audit Scotland made that point clearly earlier this year.

"At the current rate it will take more than three decades to close the attainment gap. Our children and young people cannot wait that long.

"With the additional struggles as a result of the pandemic, this funding must be the bare minimum. The government must make the pupil premium permanent to give schools confidence to make long term decisions and inspire real change. That would also give confidence to schools to recruit additional staff and reduce short-term contracts.”

