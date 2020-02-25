Wishart demands changes as more school statistics show decline

Commenting on falls in the proportions of young people leaving school with one or more subjects at SCQF level 4 through to 7, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“Pass rates fluctuate year on year but falls across the board expose the serious challenges facing Scottish education.

“This government has been in power for well over a decade. We urgently need cuts to ASN and support staff reversed, a McCrone 2 to value teachers and reduce their spiralling workload, and a separation of Education Scotland to stop it both setting policy and inspecting it.”