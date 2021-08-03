Wishart challenges Government to end waste of teaching talent

Speaking ahead of the First Minister's parliamentary update on restrictions Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart has challenged the Scottish Government to "end the waste" and ensure that thousands of teachers currently on temporary and zero-hours contracts are lined up for permanent teaching roles to help the educational recovery.

Ms Wishart said:

"Scotland's young people have suffered immense upheaval over the last 18 months. As schools prepare to go back, we must ensure that extra support is available for those who have missed out from the lack of in-person teaching.

"Scotland has thousands of teachers who are desperate to help but who are stuck on short-term contracts, zero-hours contracts or don't have any worked lined up at all. In the circumstances no teacher should be unemployed or underemployed. The government has the power to end this with permanent money for permanent positions.

"Time is running out for the teachers in limbo and to get extra help in place for children for the new term. It's only two weeks away. I'm asking the First Minister to use this statement to give concrete information and end the waste of talented teachers who should be at the heart of the education recovery."

