Wishart calls for support for councils to deliver childcare commitment

Responding to research from the National Day Nursery Association showing many Scottish nurseries suffering real terms cuts in funding ahead of the start of the offer of 1,140 hours of funded childcare from August, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently sought to hold the Scottish Government's feet to the fire and ensure that the ambition behind the 1140 hours policy is delivered.

"However these figures show local authorities are in a real bind. While some like Shetland Islands Council have committed to real terms increases to support nurseries to deliver, others are effectively imposing cuts.

"Throughout this process my party has argued that the support for parents and children must offer flexibility and choice. That goal will never be achieved if nurseries close their doors because they can’t secure funding.”