Wishart calls for seabed cable corridors ahead of fisheries debate

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Scottish Parliament debate on fisheries, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP for Shetland Beatrice Wishart has today called for designated “cable corridors” for undersea infrastructure cables to run along in order to give certainty to fishermen and reduce the risk of telecommunications outages like the one that struck Shetland last month. 

Last month Shetland suffered a telecommunications outage of internet and mobile coverage. The Scottish Government has now confirmed in correspondence with Ms Wishart that a fishing trawler hit the primary cable, raising questions about sea cable security.  

Ms Wishart recently attended the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation parliamentary reception at which the organisation shared a poll showing 78% of respondents agreed that governments should ensure that fishing communities are not squeezed out of crowded seas.  

Ms Wishart said: 

“This debate is a chance for the voice of Scotland’s fishing communities to be heard.

“Shetland makes a significant contribution to our economy but is facing ever-increasing restrictions on the areas that can be fished because of at sea infrastructure like offshore wind farms or cables on the sea floor running to and from such infrastructure. 

“There is a real feeling that traditional fishing grounds are being ever encroached upon, pitting energy security and the need to reach net zero against the catching of nutritious fish and food security.  

“Designated cable corridors would help to give certainty about where is safe to fish and reduce the risk of telecommunications outages like the one that struck Shetland last month.” 

Sheila Keith, Executive Officer at Shetland Fishermen’s Association, said: 

“We are delighted to see parliamentary support to minimise the constraints on the fishing industry from new offshore wind developments.  

“The establishment of cable corridors would show co-operation in determining responsible co-existence and a respect from developers towards recognising the importance of Shetland and Scotland’s fishermen. 

“It would be a good start of working towards Scotland being producers of green energy to match the green, sustainable, low-carbon food that fishermen have provided for centuries.”  

