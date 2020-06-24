Wishart calls for scientific advice on opening schools to be published

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart has today called on the Government to publish the scientific advice underpinning the decision to reopen schools.

Her call comes after EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan wrote to teachers to describe the Deputy First Minister’s announcement of a return to full time teaching as “a political announcement from the Scottish Government – not an agreed outcome from CERG (Covid Education Recovery Group) which met only last week and discussed support for blended learning and the plight of NQTs but had no discussion around yesterday's statement.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:



“We all want to be able to have pupils back at school in order to give them the education they need, but both pupils and teachers need assurances that this will be done in a safe fashion.

“The Scottish Government must urgently publish the scientific evidence in full so we can properly scrutinise these decisions.

"We also need to know what is being done to ensure any future outbreaks in schools are contained, including by putting in place a comprehensive test, trace and isolate strategy.

"It will give teachers no comfort to hear that the plans for full time schooling were not agreed by the Government's own education group. They need to know that decisions are taken on the basis of sound science, not political expediency.”