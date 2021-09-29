Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Wishart calls for new Shetland hospital

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat and Shetland MSP, Beatrice Wishart has written to the Cabinet Secretary for Health calling for a new hospital in Shetland. In her letter Ms Wishart asked the Cabinet Secretary to indicate ‘when Shetland will have a new-build hospital fit for the 21st century.’

The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, has been operating in its current form since 1961, enduring numerous extensions and re-configurations. Ms Wishart’s letter stated that the hospital had in the last half century ‘outgrown its space and 1950s design.’ 

In 2019 NHS Shetland’s Head of Estates reported that “the constrained site provides little opportunity for expansion and little or no variation to the layout possible in an attempt to come close to achieving the modern hospital requirements of today”. 

Ms Wishart also pointed to islanders raising money for local provision, such as the CAT scanner and more recently for an MRI scanner. The MRI scanner is not yet installed and Shetland patients continue to have to travel to Aberdeen for MRI scans.

Ms Wishart commented: 

“There has been a lot of talk about bringing Lerwick’s hospital up to scratch. I think the time for refurbishment and ‘quick fixes’ is over. 

“We need a new hospital to serve the needs of Shetland now and into the future. The Scottish Government needs to invest in islanders’ healthcare, and those that provide it, now.

“The last 18 months have proved to us all just how important our health is. That’s why I’m calling for a new-build hospital fit for the 21st century.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies