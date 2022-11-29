Wishart: Act now to tackle domestic abuse

Scottish Liberal Democrat Beatrice Wishart MSP has today called on the Scottish Government to tackle domestic abuse as new figures revealed that incidents are at the second highest level ever recorded.

New figures from Police Scotland show that there were 64,807 domestic abuse incidents in Scotland between 2021 and 2022. 83% of domestic abuse crimes were committed against women, while 81% of incidents involved a female victim and a suspected male perpetrator.

Ms Wishart said:

“Today’s figures are unacceptable. They are a devastating testament to the prevalence of this hideous, controlling and often life-threatening crime.

“We should remember that the true scale of domestic abuse is difficult to measure since a large proportion of it goes unreported and remains hidden. Children are often forgotten victims of domestic abuse.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have been calling on the government to develop a new ‘Destitution Fund’ to help people experiencing domestic abuse to leave and regain agency over their futures.

“Given that most domestic abuse is perpetrated against women, Scottish Liberal Democrats are also setting up a policy commission which will consider all aspects of men’s violence against women and girls.

“We need the Scottish Government to act now on pragmatic calls like these. Victims need to know that there is a route out of the crisis.”

In February 2019, Scottish Liberal Democrat conference endorsed a motion which called on the government to create a Destitution Fund for victims of domestic abuse. The full details are below:

Domestic abuse victims need “speedy” access to a safe place

The Scottish Liberal Democrat spring conference has today endorsed plans which would strengthen the support and protections in place for victims of domestic abuse who are living in social housing.

The motion as passed outlines calls for:

The Matrimonial Homes (Family Protection) (Scotland) Act 1981 to be updated to ensure that abusers can be swiftly moved out of the homes.

The Scottish Government to develop a new ‘Destitution Fund’ for people experiencing domestic abuse.

All housing organisations being required to appoint a ‘champion’ to direct activity to support people experiencing domestic abuse.

The Scottish Government to introduce new national guidance that strengthens a victim’s right to stay in their home and stops them being declared homeless.

All housing organisations being required to make information about national and local domestic abuse support services easily available.

Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Caron Lindsay commented:

“Domestic abuse is a hideous, controlling and often life-threatening crime.

“I’m very pleased the conference has supported plans to provide domestic abuse victims with the funding and support they need to get back on their feet.

“The last thing victims need in their time of need is to embark on the complex form-filling process to prove they are homeless or be left to fend for themselves in finding a new house.

“This move would mean victims can regain agency over their own futures. Strong support systems, the creation of a destitution fund and robust domestic abuse policies might even give some people the confidence they need to leave abusive relationships.”

SC7: Housing and Domestic Abuse

Conference believes all social landlords should have policies on domestic abuse, and the experience of abuse or violence must not lead to someone losing their tenancy or becoming homeless.

Conference notes:

The true scale of domestic abuse is difficult to determine as a large proportion of domestic abuse goes unreported, but studies suggest that many millions of people are affected every year, with domestic abuse being disproportionately experienced by women and perpetrated by men; According to the Council of Europe, between one in three and one in five women will experience domestic abuse in the course of her lifetime; In 2016-17, there were 58,810 incidents of domestic abuse recorded by Police Scotland and where gender information was recorded, 79% of all incidents of domestic abuse in 2016-17 had a female victim and a male perpetrator; Across the UK two women are killed by their partner or ex-partner every week; The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) campaign Make a Stand which gives housing organisations the chance to sign up to four commitments to help victims of domestic abuse; New guidance for social housing landlords is currently being developed by CIH Scotland, Scottish Women’s Aid and others; The recommendation from the Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Action Group that “arrangements should be put in place so that tenancies can transfer seamlessly to the person who has experienced abuse, and reciprocal arrangements should be put in place to ensure people who experience domestic abuse can move to a safer place and have continuity of tenancy”; Not all housing organisations have a policy framework which recognise domestic abuse with many incidents addressed through anti-social behaviour or rent arrears policies; Some people experiencing domestic abuse may be made homeless by the services that are meant to help them, forced to leave their family home and then moved further multiple times.

Conference believes:

Victims of abuse should be supported to stay in their own home if that is what they choose; Where victims are moved to a new home it should be arranged through planned management transfers, and victims should not be made to go through the statutory homeless route and into temporary accommodation or refuges; Victims should not be unnecessarily financially disadvantaged as a consequence of domestic abuse; Scotland should have a gendered approach to housing and homeless that recognises the causes and solution to women’s homeless is different from men’s homelessness; The Matrimonial Homes (Family Protection) (Scotland) Act 1981, designed to provide for the transfer of the tenancy of a matrimonial home between the spouses and cohabiting couples in certain circumstances, is no longer fit for purpose.

Conference therefore calls for: