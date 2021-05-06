Willie Rennie's message as poll close

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“As polls close I would like to thank all of the Scottish Liberal Democrat activists who have worked so hard over the past few months to deliver an energetic and positive campaign from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands.

“We have been clear that a vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats is a vote to put recovery first and spend the next five years tackling serious issues like mental health, education and the climate emergency.

“As we wait on tenterhooks for results to come in, we should take a moment to recognise how special it is to live in a country where parties can compete freely and fairly for the public’s vote. There are so many people around the world who wish they had the same opportunities.”