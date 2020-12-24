Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Willie Rennie’s Christmas Message 2020

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:  

“I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas after a very tough year. 

“Many of us are not with our loved ones this year. We’re separated for the sake of safety, embracing new technologies as a way to be together and celebrating in different ways to usual.  

“For many it’s not the Christmas they had hoped for, but the end of this crisis is in sight and we must all do what we can to get us there safely. 

“This year Scottish Liberal Democrats have stood up for communities across Scotland and presented the government with considered and constructive solutions as part of the coronavirus response. 

“We fought for testing requirements for new entrants to care homes to protect residents, pushed for care home visitors to have access to PPE, and made the case for mass student testing to keep them safe. We helped secure more mental health support for frontline staff, more options for childcare and persuaded the government to change their position on exams so pupils have a fair shot at success.

"We voiced the worries of shielding teachers and pushed for fair funding schemes that would include the millions of people excluded from furlough and other initiatives.  

"This crisis has necessitated that we pull together and that’s what Liberal Democrats have done, just as we saw in communities across the country who rallied round and looked out for each other.  

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the key workers in our hospitals, care homes, GP surgeries, transport, schools and supermarkets, many of whom will be working today, as they have done all year, to keep this country going. We owe you a tremendous amount and we are extremely grateful. 

“Merry Christmas!” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies