Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Willie Rennie frustrated at £100 million cut to core school budget

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Willie Rennie MSP has expressed anger at the prospect of a more than £100 million cut to the core school budget and disbelief that the Cabinet Secretary for Education has dismissed the concerns. 

While questioning the Cabinet Secretary for Education during a meeting of the Scottish Parliament education committee, Willie Rennie explained that figures showed there would be a real-terms cut of £268 million to local authority budgets. Local authorities spend approximately half of their budget on education, leading to fears of a significant impact on schools. 

The North East Fife MSP and education spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats said: 

“The Minister should not be defending this cut to the core school budget. She should be arguing for an increase.

“It is clear there will be a £268 million cut to council budgets. Councillors across the country are angry about this. I’m angry about this. I can’t understand why she isn’t angry. 

“Schools are reeling from the pandemic, are battling to close the attainment gap and raise Scottish education back up the international rankings. The last thing they need is a £100million cut to the core school budget.  

“Teachers, pupils and parents across the country will listen to what the Cabinet Secretary for Education said in the committee hearing and come to the conclusion that she isn’t standing up for Scottish education.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies