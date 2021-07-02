Walk-in clinics arrive weeks late as virus runs rampant

Responding to the news that walk-in vaccination centres will be available everywhere in mainland Scotland from Monday, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"With the virus running rampant it's worrying that it has taken the Scottish Government such a long time to get this up and running. London has had walk-in clinics for several weeks now.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have repeatedly advocated for more walk-in vaccination centres so this is a step in the right direction.

"However, the vaccine rollout is only half the story during this surge. The government remains silent on how it will end the mounting delays in contact tracing. It should never have reached the point of needing to turn off some tracing activities altogether because of a lack of capacity. Ministers need to tell us whether they have any reinforcements available for such a surge or whether they have taken their eye off the ball."

