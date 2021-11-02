Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Waiting times crisis “not safe”

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The number of people being seen in A&E within the target time has dropped below 70% for the first time since this publication began.

Public Health Scotland data shows that in the week ending 24 October 2021, just 69.6% of people were seen within the target of four hours. Scotland-wide, this amounted to almost two thousand people (1,948) waiting more than 8 hours to be seen.

Scotland’s largest health board Greater Glasgow and Clyde reported meeting the target just 66% of the time.

These figures come amidst warnings from health boards across the country, including from NHS Lothian who warned last week that individuals should not attend unless their condition was critical or life threatening.

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said: 

“This is not safe. Waiting times like these put people in danger. Sometimes, they will prove deadly.

“If people hold off asking for help, small problems will become much worse. The ripple effects of this emergency care crisis will roll on for years to come.

“Staff are doing everything they can. But they can’t fix the broken system that has been handed to them by the SNP. Failures in workforce planning, in effective resourcing and in maintaining staff morale mean Scotland’s NHS is tearing at the seams.

“This is the worst it’s been in over a decade. The Health Secretary must commit to a full independent inquiry into the unnecessary deaths arising of this emergency care crisis. There needs to be accountability from the top.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies