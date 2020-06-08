Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Vote to be held on closing the "one rule for politicians" safeguarding loophole

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today said "it can't be one rule for politicians and another rule for everyone else" as he put forward fresh proposals for experts to examine how basic safeguarding procedures could be applied to positions of power, preventing people who haven't been vetted having unsupervised contact with children and vulnerable adults.

MSPs will vote on Wednesday on an amendment to the Disclosure (Scotland) Bill that would establish an expert working group to investigate and recommend the best way forward.

The legislation, like the previous Act over a decade ago, currently specifically excludes elected representatives from any safeguarding checks.

SNP, Conservative, Labour and Green politicians voted against amendments submitted by Mr Cole-Hamilton at Stage 2, which would have seen elected representatives join one million other professionals and volunteers as members of the Protection for Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme. The new amendment is a response to these parties saying the issue needs further exploration before they can be brought under safeguarding legislation.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Nobody else is allowed to be alone with children or vulnerable adults without a basic check first. But there is nothing legally to stop MSPs doing it. In fact, they are explicitly excluded, and the same goes for other powerful figures within politics.

"That is wrong. It can’t be one rule for politicians and another for everyone else.

"People are shocked these basic safeguards don’t exist already. They have seen history and inquiries expose the dangers of self-policing. They know some working in politics use their status to manipulate, target and exploit vulnerable people.

"I want experts to tell us how best to safeguard against that threat, and that is precisely what my amendment will commission.

"Other workplaces and sectors have made huge leaps forward in creating a safeguarding culture. It is time politics starting taking this as seriously.

"Parents should know that young people on work experience are with someone who can be trusted. Carers should know that vulnerable adults attending a surgery aren’t going to be left alone with someone who hasn’t undergone any independent vetting whatsoever.

"I was disappointed at the reluctance I encountered at Stage 2 from the other parties. I hope they can now be persuaded to take the first baby step towards closing this loophole."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies