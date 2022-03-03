Volunteer Manager: East Dunbartonshire

Job Title: Volunteer Manager

Responsible to: Head of Campaigns for Scotland

Salary: £18-24,000

Hours: Full Time (37.5 hours per week)

Tenure: Fixed term to 31st May 2023 with the possibility of extension

Location: Local Party Office in the constituency with some travel

(A relocation grant may be made for candidates who do not currently live in the Central Belt of Scotland)

Purpose of the Job

A rare and exciting opportunity has arisen to work for the Liberal Democrats in their top target seat in the UK.

This is an ideal position for someone who wants experience in working in politics and campaigns.

East Dunbartonshire is located within easy reach of Glasgow City Centre to the south and the Loch Lomond National Park to the North. Its proximity to Glasgow and the stunning countryside of Scotland make it an ideal place to relocate.

Missing out by just 149 votes in 2019, East Dunbartonshire is the Liberal Democrats top target seat in the UK. As Volunteer Manager, you will play a leading role in delivering the campaigns we need to secure the election of a Liberal Democrat MP and to elect a Liberal Democrat councillor in every ward in the seat.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

• A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number, email address and two references

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

To be considered for this position, please email your application to [email protected] with the subject line ‘East Dunbartonshire Volunteer Manager Application’

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday 25 March

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.