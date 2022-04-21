Violent crime at its highest level for a decade

Responding to new figures showing that there were 9,842 recorded cases of violent crime in 2021-22, the highest level in more than a decade, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

"On Nicola Sturgeon's watch violent crime is on the rise. Thousands of families will have been left reeling from unthinkable attacks.

“Police officers and staff work tirelessly to keep our communities safe but it’s clear that a lack of resources, the loss of valuable civilian expertise and the reliance on outdated IT systems is hampering their work.

"The Justice Secretary needs to set out a new plan of action for reducing violent crime and make sure that the police have the resources to make it happen."