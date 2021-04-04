Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie has today warned that vaccine passports could lead to "super ID cards by the back door" following First Minister's comments on being open to all possibilities including vaccine passports.

Mr Rennie said:

“This is super ID cards by the back door. Vaccine passports will divide the country, effectively make vaccination compulsory and pave the way for a permanent ID card.

“The SNP have always been sympathetic to big brother ID cards and tried to introduce a super ID database incorporating information from 120 public bodies.

“Liberal Democrats oppose the use of vaccine passports for accessing public spaces, services and events.

“The best way to keep our country safe is suppress the community spread of the virus by vaccinating almost everyone.”

