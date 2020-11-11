Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Urgent statement needed on suspect testing statistics

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on reports in The Sun that Scotland's Test and Protect system is performing up to five times worse than previously claimed, Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie said:

“We need an urgent statement to Parliament on how these suspect statistics were ever published. Test and Protect was meant to be a major line of our defences against the rise of the virus yet now we discover it has weak flanks.

“For months I have been asking the First Minister about the performance of Test and Protect. For months she has insisted it was working very well even though the virus continued to spread across the country.

“Testing and tracing was supposed to hunt down and drive out the virus before it took root but even more communities this week are facing tighter restrictions."

