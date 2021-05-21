Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Urgent need for EU citizens in Scotland to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has called for any remaining EU citizens in Scotland who have not already applied for settled or pre-settled status with the UK government to do so urgently. EU citizens who were resident in the UK before 31 December 2020 have the right to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme but must do so before 30 June.

Mr Carmichael said:

“With just six weeks left until the deadline for applications for the EU Settlement Scheme anyone who is currently in the UK under the previous EU treaty right should act now to secure their position.

“We know that applications are taking longer to process than has been promised and also that the process is not as straightforward as it was originally suggested, especially for families with minors. Parents and guardians must apply for their children's status too, as the process is not automatic.

“I would strongly encourage anyone intending to go down that route to do so sooner rather than later."

He continued:

“Like many others I have been horrified to see reports of EU citizens being detailed on entry for reasons that are far from clear. The government should increase its efforts to give EU citizens the correct information within the correct time frame.

“It is in everyone’s interest that movement between the UK and its nearest EU neighbours should be as smooth and free from barriers as possible. That is what we were promised by the prime minister and others, and that is what they must now deliver.”

ENDS

 

