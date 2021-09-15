Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Universal credit cut shows PM is out of touch

Posted by Media Team

Commenting on the Government cut to Universal Credit ahead of this afternoon's debate in Parliament, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Work and Pensions Wendy Chamberlain said: 

“The decision to rip support from millions of families across the country shows how completely out of touch the Prime Minister really is. 

“He claims that he wants people to live by their own efforts rather than welfare. So either he doesn’t know that almost half of those receiving Universal Credit are already in work or he doesn’t care.

“Working people, many with young families, are struggling. Furlough is ending, costs are rising and the Government has hiked taxes on low-paid workers and the young.

“The Liberal Democrats are joining with opposition parties and some Conservative MPs to demand that the Government leaves no one behind and makes the uplift to Universal Credit permanent. We are also calling for the uplift to be extended to people on legacy benefits, the majority of whom are disabled, who were callously denied the initial uplift entirely.”

