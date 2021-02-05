Unacceptable vaccine doses waste must be stopped

Alex Cole-Hamilton has today condemned regulations, uncovered by The Scotsman which have seen NHS vaccinators ordered to throw out out doses of the COVID-19 vaccine currently being administered to key elderly and vulnerable groups at the mass vaccination centre at the EICC

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“This regulation is counterproductive and reckless. It is wasteful and slows down the vaccination timetable. The Scottish rollout is already much slower than the rest of the UK’s, we cannot afford any more delays.

“We cannot afford to waste vaccine doses due to unnecessary red tape. The Scottish Government must answer to this, and give the people the certainty and serenity that the Government is doing everything it can to protect our people from the virus and rollout the vaccine to everyone as soon as possible”

ENDS