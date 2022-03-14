Umpteenth workforce plan still has no solution for NHS staffing

Responding to the publication of the Scottish Government’s delayed National Workforce Strategy for Health and Social Care, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“This is the umpteenth workforce plan from this Scottish Government and each one until now has been riddled with holes, leaving services in a bad shape going into the pandemic.



“It’s why there are record vacancies, record long waiting lists for treatment and a social care crisis that is leaving people without the support they need. This plan lacks any sense of urgency in dealing with those monumental challenges. Humza Yousaf doesn't seem to have listened to a word that health staff have been saying over the past two years.

"Over the past months, I have set out proposals for helping overworked staff with a burnout prevention plan to guarantee leave and for a staff assembly to allow them to share their valuable experience and give them a greater say over the future of our health service.



“Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to turn their attentions towards independence.”