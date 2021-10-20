Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

UK Government lets Scotland down over carbon capture facility

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the comments made on this morning's Good Morning Scotland by Sir Ian Wood calling for the UK Government to rethink its decision not to build a new carbon capture facility in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

“Boris Johnson's Conservative government has let Scotland down once again. Investment in projects such as carbon capture and storage would help the North East move away from its reliance on oil and gas as we begin to decarbonise the UK energy system. It should have been at the top of the pile.

“Carbon capture and storage was championed by the Liberal Democrats in Government but the Tories axed £1bn from the project in 2015. Now they have set things back even further.

“Scotland will soon host COP26 and yet it has very little green progress to show to the stellar guests coming from all over the globe.

“The UK government needs to put their money and infrastructure where their mouth is and ensure that a just transition starts in the North East. Empty promises won’t cool down the planet.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies