UK Government lets Scotland down over carbon capture facility

Responding to the comments made on this morning's Good Morning Scotland by Sir Ian Wood calling for the UK Government to rethink its decision not to build a new carbon capture facility in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

“Boris Johnson's Conservative government has let Scotland down once again. Investment in projects such as carbon capture and storage would help the North East move away from its reliance on oil and gas as we begin to decarbonise the UK energy system. It should have been at the top of the pile.

“Carbon capture and storage was championed by the Liberal Democrats in Government but the Tories axed £1bn from the project in 2015. Now they have set things back even further.

“Scotland will soon host COP26 and yet it has very little green progress to show to the stellar guests coming from all over the globe.

“The UK government needs to put their money and infrastructure where their mouth is and ensure that a just transition starts in the North East. Empty promises won’t cool down the planet.”

