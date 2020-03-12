Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

UK budget lacks an honest assessment of Brexit damage

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to today’s UK budget, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“This budget arrives in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak. It’s essential that all workers are protected financially if they have to have time off. We don’t want people risking their health and the health of others because they worry they are going to lose wages and income.

“What the Budget was missing was an honest assessment of the economic cost of Brexit, and the way in which Brexit limits the size of our economy and the amount we can invest in future prosperity. The Office for Budget Responsibility say that Brexit has frozen business investment and there are other big hits coming down the line.

“It’s clear that Brexit will cut GDP growth and government revenues. We would have more money to invest in boosting the economy if it weren’t for Brexit."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies