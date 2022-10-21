Triple lock: Truss dragged kicking and screaming into protecting pensioners

Responding to Liz Truss' comments at PMQs on the triple lock, Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions Spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP said

“This is a party in utter chaos that can’t keep its own policies straight from day to day, let alone through the winter.

“This will bring cold comfort to pensioners across the country after a precarious wait.

“Once again, this Government has had to be dragged kicking and screaming by their own backbench’s backlash into doing the right thing, leaving yet more uncertainty for our most vulnerable.

“Liberal Democrats are calling for an immediate guarantee that both pensions and social security will rise in line with inflation.”