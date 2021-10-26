Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Transport minister should resign if COP trains don't run on time.

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today said that Transport Minister Graeme Dey should resign if all train services are not restored in time for the COP26 climate conference.

The call comes after Mr Dey told Good Morning Scotland that "the signs are not optimistic" that strike action could be averted as the long-running dispute between the RMT, Scotrail and the Scottish Government continues. He also refused to outline the contingency plans for the rail network. 

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly said: 

"We are talking about delegates from around the world being unable to attend the most important climate summit of all time. Hotels in Edinburgh and elsewhere are booked out for this conference but their guests are unsure if they will even be able to reach the venue.

"The travelling public have now had six months of reduced services on the railways, it’s not like this has come out of the blue. 

"Stewart Stevenson resigned as transport minister after snow and a lack of preparedness brought key roads to a standstill. A rail shutdown would be a failure of equal magnitude. If the trains don't run smoothly and on time for the duration of COP26, then Graeme Dey should resign.

“The eyes of the world will soon be on Scotland. Ministers need to stop grandstanding and hammer out a deal that gets the trains running."

