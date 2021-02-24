Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Transport emissions statistics show need for radical overhaul of Scottish transport

Posted by Media Team

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today said that new figures showing increases in car traffic demand a radical overhaul of Scotland’s transport network.

The Scottish Transport Statistics 2020 highlighted that:

  • Transport accounted for 35.6% of Scotland’s total greenhouse gas emissions in 2018.
  • The number of bus journeys has fallen again
  • The distance travelled on Scotland’s roads was at the highest level ever recorded. In 2019, 48.7 billion vehicle kilometres were travelled, an increase of 1% compared to the previous year, and 10% more than in 2009.
  • There were 96.4 million ScotRail passenger journeys in 2018-19, 1.4% less than the previous year and the first decrease in passenger numbers in many years.

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson and lead candidate for Glasgow, Carole Ford said:  

"If we are serious about tackling the climate emergency we need to tackle Scotland's stubbornly high transport emissions.

“We want to put recovery first, and to do so we must include a radical shake up of the inefficient and polluting transport system.

"The pandemic has resulted in government paying the bills of the bus companies. So now is the time for government to use the money it puts into bus services to allow communities to set the pattern of services.

"ScotRail's passenger numbers falling pre-pandemic is also evidence that passengers were sick to the back teeth of the delays and cancellations. The next contract needs to deliver for them so more people leave their cars at home and take the train instead, boosted by the opening of new lines and stations."

